MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challenger Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.

Ending Liverpool's reign as champions, gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.

And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again if City can beat Chelsea in the club's first European Cup final.

Where once United dominated English football, now City is the force with five titles in ten seasons since first lifting the Premier League trophy in 2012.

It was the influx of Abu Dhabi investment from 2008 that transformed a City side that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and whose only previous English titles were in 1937 and 1968.

It was Çağlar Söyüncü’s header that clinched the victory for Leicester that ended United’s faint hopes of catching its neighbor. City has built up an unassailable 10-point lead in the league and added a second trophy of the season to the English League Cup won last month.

