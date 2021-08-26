Manchester City suspended Benjamin Mendy on Thursday after the left-back was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault," the authority said in a statement.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

“Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.”

Mendy, 27, joined City in 2017 from AS Monaco. He started in the team's season-opening loss to Tottenham but did not feature last week against Norwich.

More details to follow.