Could Christian Eriksen be headed to Old Trafford?

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Manchester United have made a contract offer to the free-agent Denmark midfielder.

Eriksen, 30, signed a short-term deal with Brentford last January, making an improbable return to competitive football after incurring a cardiac incident during last summer's Euro 2020.

He made 11 Premier League appearances for the Bees, scoring one goal. Eriksen also returned to international action for Denmark, making six appearances and scoring twice in 2022.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision," Eriksen told streaming outfit Viaplay. “I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Champions League football is not something United can offer. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and will play in the Europa League next season.

Ornstein notes that United's main priority continues to be Netherlands midfielder Frenkie De Jong, but negotiations with Barcelona for the player still have a ways to go. It's unclear if it would be a case of either or for United with Eriksen and De Jong.

One of Eriksen's former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, is also believed to be very much in the frame for his services. Eriksen made 226 league appearances across seven seasons for Spurs from 2013 to 2019.

A native of Middlefart, Denmark, Eriksen has also played for Ajax and Inter.