Manchester United will likely be without goalkeeper David De Gea when the Red Devils host West Ham United on Sunday.

Having returned to his native Spain for the birth of his daughter, the 30-year-old De Gea is currently in mandated isolation following his return to England.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Spain international's participation on Sunday is a longshot.

“David is isolating and is touch and go for Sunday," Solskjaer said at Friday's press conference. "I can't really know when he came back, so I'm not really sure if it was Monday or Tuesday that he arrived back in Manchester."

For De Gea to return in time for the Hammers match, he would need to be in the country for at least five days and then test negative on two different COVID-19 tests, including a Premier League-mandated one that is required to enter a stadium.

In all likelihood, Dean Henderson will get a fourth straight start in goal for the club. After playing well in last Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League, the 24-year-old Henderson was criticized for allowing Simon Kjaer's stoppage-time equalizer on Thursday against Milan in the Europa League.

United beat West Ham 1-0 in the FA Cup Round of 16 at Old Trafford last month.

The Red Devils currently sit second in the table on 54 points, six up on West Ham in fifth place. The surprising Hammers currently trail Chelsea by two points for the final Champions League place.