Manchester United have rejected a loan proposal from Newcastle for Jesse Lingard.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson reports the Red Devils have nixed the idea despite the England winger's bit role with the club this season.

Despite starring on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and scoring nine goals in 16 appearances, the 29-year-old Lingard's fortunes have not changed at Old Trafford.

Lingard has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season, playing a total of 97 minutes. Lingard had sought a move away from the club during the last transfer window, but was convinced by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay. His playing time has not increased under interim manager and Solskjaer's replacement, Ralf Rangnick.

With his contract now into its final six months, Lingard is free to begin negotiating with other clubs and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a team outside of England.

Newcastle has already made two signings during the current window, bringing in England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico and New Zealand forward Chris Wood from fellow relegation rivals Burnley.