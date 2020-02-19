Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cast fresh doubts over whether or not England forward Marcus Rashford will return this season or participate in this summer's Euro.

"We can't rush him," Solskjaer said ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League knockout tie on Thursday with Club Brugge. "Hopefully, he will play again this season but it will be touch and go towards the end."

Rashford, 22, was injured in the club's third-round FA Cup replay victory over Wolves last month when he incurred a double stress fracture in his back.

Solskjaer added that he can't see Rashford suiting up for the Three Lions if he doesn't return to play before the end of the Premier League season.

"It takes time, I'm not a doctor, but I was hoping he would recover quicker than it actually looks like he's going to be out for," Solskjaer said. "Another few months [out], definitely. I would hope he plays before [the Euros] but we're not sure and if he's not fit enough he won't go.”

Prior to his injury, Rashford scored 14 times in 22 league games this season.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane (hamstring) is also a doubt for the Euro, leaving manager Gareth Southgate to reevaluate his attacking options ahead of the June tournament.