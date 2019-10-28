Don't expect to see Paul Pogba suit up for Manchester United any time soon.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the France international midfielder is set to miss another month with the foot injury that has kept him out of the lineup since late September.

"I don't think we'll see Paul before December," Solskjaer said following the team's 3-1 win over Norwich City on Sunday. "He'll be out a while. He needs time to fully recover. Probably it will be December before we can see him."

Pogba last dressed in United's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on September 30.

The Red Devils are next in action on Wednesday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Round of 16 in the League Cup.

Now seventh in the table, United's next Premier League action comes on Saturday when they head to Dean Court for a date with Bournemouth.