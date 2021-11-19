Embattled Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the international break has afforded his team to opportunity to reflect on a bad string of results and changes will be reflected in Saturday's performance at Watford.

"When you lose, you are always disappointed and under pressure," Solskjaer said. "Sometimes the first thing you want to do is get back on the training ground. But this has been a good time to refresh our minds. We have prioritized a few things and I am sure you will see a reaction."

The Red Devils have won just one of their last six Premier League matches and have recently incurred humbling defeats against archivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

With rumours about his job security swirling for weeks, Solskjaer says he welcomes the pressure.

"This poor run has put us under pressure," Solskjaer said. "But pressure should be a joy, something that makes us a better team and perform at the best level."

Following Saturday's match at Vicarage Road, United travels to Spain for a key Champions League date with Villarreal on Tuesday before returning to England for a visit to Stamford Bridge and a date with leaders Chelsea on Nov. 28.