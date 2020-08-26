Manchester United announced the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson to a contract extension that takes him through 2025.

The new deal comes with a club option to extend Henderson's contract by another year.

The 23-year-old Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

"The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper," Henderson said in a statement. “I’ll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club."

A native of Whitehaven, England, Henderson appeared in 36 league matches for the Blades last season. His 13 clean sheets were fourth-most in the Premier League behind Ederson of Manchester City, Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Nick Pope of Burnley.

A product of the United academy, Henderson has yet to see first-team action with the Red Devils and returns to an Old Trafford with a crowded goal. Both longtime No. 1 'keeper David De Gea and Argentina international Sergio Romero remain with United.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's happy with his goalkeeping options.

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad," Solskjaer said. "Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United."

On Tuesday, Henderson received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of a pair of UEFA Nations League matches next month.