Striker Marcus Rashford has departed the England squad with an undisclosed injury, Manchester United announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old Rashford came off injured during United's 1-0 win over Milan last week and did not dress for the Red Devils' 3-1 FA Cup loss to Leicester on Sunday.

While he reported for international duty, he did not suit up during England's 5-0 win over San Marino on Thursday. He will miss the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland.

The Red Devils say that Rashford will continue his rehabilitation with the club.

Rashford has made 45 appearances across all competitions for United this season, scoring 18 goals.

United currently sit second in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City and eight points clear of fifth-place West Ham. The Red Devils return to action on Apr. 4 when they host relegation-threatened Brighton at Old Trafford.