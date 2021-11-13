Four first-period goals power Moose to win over Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Manitoba Moose scored four times in the first period and held on for a 6-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL on Saturday.

C.J. Suess, Jeff Malott and Cole Maier each had a goal and an assist for the Moose (7-5-1).

Jimmy Oligny, Mikey Eyssimont and Greg Meireles also scored for Manitoba, which got 14 saves from goalie Arvid Holm. Jonathan Kovacevic chipped in with two assists.

Turner Elson and Kyle Criscuolo replied for the Griffins (5-5-1).

Victor Brattstrom was pulled after the first period having allowed four goals on 19 shots. Calvin Pickard gave up two goals on 16 shots in relief.

Manitoba outshot Grand Rapids 35-16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.