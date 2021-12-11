WINNIPEG — Kristian Reichel's short-handed goal in the third period was the difference as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in the American Hockey League Saturday.

Haralds Egle and Leon Gawanke also scored for the Moose (15-7-1) for their second win in a row. Cole Maier had two assists.

Riley Barber and Turner Elson replied for the Griffins (9-10-3), which lost consecutive games to Manitoba.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 19 shots for Manitoba. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves in defeat.

Grand Rapids went 0 for 5 on the power play. The Moose were 0 for 1.

It was the second game of a back-to-back between the teams. Manitoba defeated the Griffins 4-2 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.