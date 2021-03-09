CALGARY — Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson won a fourth game in a row at the Canadian men's curling championship to stay unbeaten Tuesday.

Gunnlaugson downed Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 in the morning draw to top Pool A at 4-0.

New Brunswick's James Grattan got to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Yukon's Dustin Mikkelson.

Glenn Howard's Wild Card Three scored two in the 10th to edge Wild Card One's Mike McEwen 6-5.

Howard is tied at 3-1 with Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, while McEwen fell to 2-3.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs also scored a deuce in the 10th, with the second point going to a measurement, to squeeze past B.C.'s Steve Laycock 8-7 and get to 3-2.

B.C. dropped to 1-3. Both Yukon and N.W.T. were still looking for their first win in Pool A. The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021