Johnny Manziel is back at Montreal Alouettes practice.

RDS reporter Didier Ormejuste tweeted a photo of Manziel on the field for Als practice.

Johnny Manziel est présent à l’entraînement pour la première fois cette semaine. 🏈 Johnny Manziel is at practice for the first time this week. #Alouettes @LCFca @CFL pic.twitter.com/5idGRJpdBc — Didier Orméjuste 🇭🇹 (@DidierRDS) September 13, 2018

The quarterback missed three straight days of practice this week with what head coach Mike Sherman described Wednesday as flu-like symptoms.

Pipkin remains the team's starter as they play host to the BC Lions Friday after leading the team to two straight wins.

Manziel took second-team reps with the Als on Sunday before falling ill. He saw a doctor Tuesday.

Manziel has played in two games for the Alouettes, completing 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.

Montreal sits at 3-8 entering Week 14, while the Lions come in with a record of 4-6.