55m ago
Manziel returns to Alouettes practice
TSN.ca Staff
Manziel's illness may prompt roster moves for Alouettes
Johnny Manziel is back at Montreal Alouettes practice.
RDS reporter Didier Ormejuste tweeted a photo of Manziel on the field for Als practice.
The quarterback missed three straight days of practice this week with what head coach Mike Sherman described Wednesday as flu-like symptoms.
Pipkin remains the team's starter as they play host to the BC Lions Friday after leading the team to two straight wins.
Manziel took second-team reps with the Als on Sunday before falling ill. He saw a doctor Tuesday.
Manziel has played in two games for the Alouettes, completing 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.
Montreal sits at 3-8 entering Week 14, while the Lions come in with a record of 4-6.