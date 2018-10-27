Manziel not interested in other leagues, wants to be back in Montreal

Since their respective unveilings, new US-based football leagues, the Alliance of American Football and the XFL, have generated a lot of buzz. So much so that many have become concerned that the two leagues will seriously dip into the CFL's pool of prospective players.

In a sit-down interview with TSN on Saturday, Montreal Allouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel cleared the air in regards to speculation about him potentially bolting for either league.

"The XFL, the AAF, right now, at this point in time, in my career with where I’m at, they don’t pique my interest," Manziel said. "I think (the CFL) is a better, competitive league already put together."

Should the Als bring back Manziel for year two of his contract? Dave Naylor and Davis Sanchez discuss Johnny Manziel making an early exit after he was pulled on the last play of their game against the Tiger-Cats. They also discuss whether the Alouettes should bring back the quarterback for the second year of his contract.

The 25-year-old Manziel, who currently is in his first season in the CFL, signed a two-year contract upon breaking into the league with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last May. In order to play in either the XFL or AAF, Manziel would have to be released from his contract by the Alouettes.

“Obviously I’m here and have another year under my contract depending on whether if the Alouettes want me back, which I feel is the case,” Manziel said. “My message right now to people and fans of this program and the Allouettes is: Be patient ... I feel like we’re getting to a point where we come in next year and we’re gonna been extremely competitive and surprise some people.”

After entering his first CFL season with a lot of fanfare, Manziel has not fared very well. With the Tiger-Cats sparingly using Manziel in the early stages of the season, the team subsequently traded him to Montreal ahead of Week 7.

Since arriving in La Belle Province, Manziel has passed for just 1092 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions, while adding another 177 yards on the ground. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has missed time this season because of injuries.

According to its website, the inaugural AAF season is slated to begin sometime in 2018, while it's believed that the start date for the XFL is in 2020.