The Toronto Maple Leafs and assistant general manager Mark Hunter have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Tuesday.

The decision comes just under two weeks after Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan promoted assitant general manager Kyle Dubas to replace Lou Lamoriello.

“Following extensive discussions with Mark, he and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways,” said Shanahan. “I’d like to sincerely thank Mark for everything he’s done for this organization over the last four years and I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, it is expected Hunter will be barred from working for another NHL team until after next month's draft and the opening of free agency on July 1, as a condition of Hunter leaving the team with one year left on his contract.

Which is to suggest he won’t necessarily be restricted from working for another team for the remaining year of his TOR contract, but it will be later in the summer before he would be permitted to do so. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 22, 2018

Hunter spent the past four seasons with the Maple Leafs after the joining the team as the director of player personnel in October 2014, three months after the team hired Dubas.

The 55-year-old spent 12 years in a management role with the OHL's London Knights before joining the Maple Leafs. He remains an owner and vice president of the OHL club.

TOR could have had Hunter run the 2018 draft but didn’t want someone who had expressed a desire to leave the organization doing it. So they agreed to part ways now, albeit with a condition on when he could begin working for another NHL team. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 22, 2018

