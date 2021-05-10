Maple Leafs back on top in NHL Power Ranking The Toronto Maple Leafs are back on top in the penultimate edition of the TSN Power Ranking, as the Vegas Golden Knights’ three-week reign comes to an end.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back on top in our Power Rankings as the Vegas Golden Knights’ three-week reign comes to an end.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 2-0-1 week against their likely first-round playoff opponents in the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto is one of three teams to rank in the top five in points percentage, goal differential, and expected goal differential.

There isn’t much that separates one through five in our rankings, but for now the Maple Leafs sit in top spot.

Vegas drops from first to fifth despite winning three of four games last week. The Golden Knights are still first in points percentage and goal differential, but rank fifth in expected goal differential. They are an elite team and we’ll find out what they can do against the toughest test in the West tonight when they face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Edmonton Oilers took three of four against the Vancouver Canucks last week and remain in ninth spot in our Power Rankings.

Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark Saturday night in what has been one of the most remarkable offensive seasons in recent memory. The Oilers rank eighth in goal differential and expected goal differential and look like the biggest threat to the Maple Leafs in the North Division.

The Calgary Flames had a quiet week with only two games, a loss to the Winnipeg Jets and a win against the Ottawa Senators. The Flames sit 14th in our rankings despite their 22nd place spot in the standings, largely due to their impressive expected goals differential.

The Flames underperformed offensively relative to their expected goals, meaning that, based on the chances they created, they should have scored more. Defensively, the Flames have also been quite good, ranking sixth in expected goals against – a reflection of team defence. Surprisingly, their goaltending has let them down this season.

No movement this week by the Montreal Canadiens, who remain in 16th place on our list. The Canadiens have lost three straight games, including their past two against the Maple Leafs.

In a season of peaks and valleys, the Canadiens have ultimately proven to be decidedly average. Montreal ranks 16th in goal differential and expected goal differential and 17th in points percentage. The Canadiens are on a collision course with the Maple Leafs in what would be their first playoff series since 1979. Unfortunately, for Habs fans, it looks like Montreal is outmatched against a powerhouse Maple Leafs team.

The Winnipeg Jets move up one spot to 19th on our list this week. Winnipeg has lost eight of its past nine games and is limping into the postseason. We have been troubled by the Jets' expected goal differential, which ranks 21st, all season. A dip in goaltending performance or a run of cold shooting would likely be too much for this team to overcome, given how poor it is defensively.

The Jets need Nikolaj Ehlers back as soon as possible and for Connor Hellebuyck to play at his absolute best if they are going to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

The Ottawa Senators drop one spot down to 20th in our rankings. The Sens won three of four games last week and have a better record than most teams since their disastrous first month of the season.

The Senators are 20-16-4 since Feb. 13, which ranks 16th overall and third amongst North Division teams. The Sens are giving their fans plenty to be excited about for next season with how they’ve played in the past few months.

The Vancouver Canucks check in at 30th on our list. The Canucks dropped three of four to the Oilers last week and still have seven games to play. Brock Boeser, who leads the Canucks in goal, hit the 20-goal mark in just 49 games as he continues to be a bright spot for Vancouver.