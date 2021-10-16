Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek is expected to miss two weeks with the groin injury he suffered Thursday night in the nation's capital against the Ottawa Senators, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media following Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sens.

Michael Hutchinson will be at Leafs' practice on Sunday after University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop was signed to a one-day amateur tryout on Saturday, serving as a backup against the Senators.

Mrazek missed the third period of Thursday's game with the injury.

The 29-year-old Mrazek, who signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs this summer, allowed three goals on 23 shots in his first regular season start with his new team.

A native of Czech Republic, Mrazek posted a 6-2-3 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and a 0.923 save percentage over 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, his ninth in the NHL