The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to trim their training camp roster Saturday morning, most notably placing defenceman Ben Harpur and Jordan Schmaltz on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Harpur, 24, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators while Schmaltz, 25, was picked up from the St. Louis Blues this summer.

Joining Harpur and Schmaltz on waivers is left winger Pontus Aberg and centre Tyler Gaudet.

The Maple Leafs also assigned the following players to the Marlies: Darren Archibald, Jeremy Bracco, Adam Brooks, Rich Clune, Hudson Elynuik, Pierre Engvall and Teemu Kivihalme.

As TSN's Kristen Shilton points out, the Maple Leafs have 29 players, including 17 forwards, nine defenceman and three goalies, still left on their training camp roster and need to cut that down by six before Wednesday's season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto wraps up their preseason schedule Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings.