1h ago
Maple Leafs recall goalie Pickard
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Maple Leafs 7, Coyotes 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard Friday in place of Curtis McElhinney, who suffered a lower-body injury.
He is expected to start for the Leafs as they take on the Colorado Avalanche Friday according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
In 15 games so far with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season, he has a GAA of 2.20 and a save percentage of .919.
Pickard took over the starting job for the Avs last season before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. In training camp, the Leafs picked him up in a trade for a sixth-round pick and forward Tobias Lindberg.
In 50 games last season, he has a GAA of 2.98 and a save percentage of .904.