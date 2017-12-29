The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard Friday in place of Curtis McElhinney, who suffered a lower-body injury.

Maple Leafs recall G Calvin Pickard from the Marlies as Curtis McElhinney suffered a lower body injury. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 29, 2017

Normally the second night of a back-to-back (like tonight) is when McElhinney would start. Pickard, of course, took over the Avalanche starting job last season before being selected by Vegas in the expansion draft. #Leafs hold availability later this afternoon in Denver. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 29, 2017

He is expected to start for the Leafs as they take on the Colorado Avalanche Friday according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Pickard expected to start tonight vs his former team the Avs https://t.co/iA8BhkL1CI — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 29, 2017

In 15 games so far with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season, he has a GAA of 2.20 and a save percentage of .919.

Pickard took over the starting job for the Avs last season before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. In training camp, the Leafs picked him up in a trade for a sixth-round pick and forward Tobias Lindberg.

In 50 games last season, he has a GAA of 2.98 and a save percentage of .904.