Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is out against the Ottawa Senators Saturday.

Morgan Rielly is not on the ice with #Leafs for warmups in Ottawa. Patrick Marleau wearing an "A."



Yesterday in practice, Andreas Borgman took Rielly's spot next to Ron Hainsey. Will see if that holds when Toronto does rushes. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 20, 2018

Earlier in the day Rielly took part in the Leafs' optional skate.

Rielly missed Friday's practice after getting injured late in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He returned for the third, but in a limited capacity.