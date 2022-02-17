Fleury 'would love a chance to win,' but possible trade 'still a big if'

Marc-Andre Fleury said Wednesday he is expecting to have a conversation with the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the March 21 trade deadline regarding a potential move.

Fleury, a pending unrestricted free agent, could see his time in Chicago short-lived after being acquired by the team last summer from the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I haven't personally [talked with Chicago]," Fleury said. "No, not much to add to that. I'm sure we will, right? But the deadline's still weeks away, a month away. Still got a lot of time."

Fleury, ranked third in TSN's first Trade Bait board, has a 16-17-3 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage this season with Chicago. He carries a cap hit of $7 million as he plays out the last of a three-year deal signed with Vegas in 2018.

The 37-year-old has played in 18 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Golden Knights, winning three Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and leading the Golden Knights to the Cup Final in 2018.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner added that he'd welcome the opportunity to chase another Cup.

"If … if … I move, I would love a chance to win," Fleury said. "That's what I play for and that's what I love. But like I said, it's still a big if at this point."

One place Fleury does not appear bound for is Vegas, after general manager Kelly McCrimmon refuted a report the team was looking to re-acquire the goaltender earlier this week.

“There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all," McCrimmon told David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Tuesday. "I wouldn’t normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it’s important to let people know that’s not going to happen.”

The Blackhawks (18-24-7) appear set to miss the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons after an off-season that included acquiring Fleury and defenceman Seth Jones.