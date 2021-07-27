Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is on the move.

The reigning Vezina winner has been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

No salary has been retained in the deal according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger and nothing will be returned to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 36-year-old Fleury spent the last four seasons in Vegas.

In 36 games this past season, Fleury was 26-10-0 with a goals against average of 1.98 and a .928 save percentage, earning him his first Vezina of his 17-year career.

Originally taken with the first overall pick of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Fleury spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the Penguins, the Sorel-Tracy, Que. native won three Stanley Cups before being selected by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

For his career, Fleury has a record of 492-276-82 with a 2.55 GAA and .913 SV%. His 492 wins are third-most all-time, trailing only Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

Internationally, Fleury has represented Canada on a number of occasions, winning a pair of silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning squad at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.