Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights, Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020-21 nominees for the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's best goaltender.

Fleury combined with Robin Lehner to win the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltenders on the team that allowed the fewest goals during the regular season.

The 36-year-old ranked third in the NHL in wins (26), goals-against average (1.98), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (6) in 36 appearances this season. In 2020-21, Fleury climbed two spots into third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list (492), surpassing Ed Belfour and Roberto Luongo.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, this is Fleury's first time as a Vezina Trophy finalist.

Grubauer had a career-high seven shutouts and ranked second in both wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) this season as the Avalanche captured the Presidents’ Trophy. In 40 appearances this season, the 29-year-old recorded a .922 save percentage.

This is his first Vezina Trophy nomination.

Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19, picks up his fourth career nomination. He led the NHL with 31 victories in 42 appearances and registered a .925 save percentage and 2.21 GAA.

The 26-year-old backstopped the Lightning to the franchise's second Stanley Cup championship in 2020.