Fleury to start for Golden Knights in Game 1

Coming off emotional Game 7 wins, Stars and Knights set to face-off in Game 1 tonight

Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars Sunday, according to a report from TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Vegas sources say Marc-Andre Fleury scheduled to start Game 1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 6, 2020

