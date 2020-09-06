1h ago
Fleury to start for Golden Knights in Game 1
Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars Sunday, according to a report from TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
TSN.ca Staff
Coming off emotional Game 7 wins, Stars and Knights set to face-off in Game 1 tonight
