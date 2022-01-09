The Los Angeles Kings announced on Sunday that former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has joined the organization as senior advisor to the general manager.

“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake. “We look forward to his contributions.”

Bergevin spent nearly 10 years as GM of the Canadiens before being relieved of his duties earlier in the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, including one season as assistant general manager.

“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the LA Kings and become an active part of helping the team reach its objectives,” said Bergevin. “I have a great amount of respect for Luc (Robitaille), Rob, and the staff they have in place and it’s an honor to provide my input to this highly-regarded group.”