ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Brad Gushue's curling team bound for Beijing's Winter Olympics in February has recruited Marc Kennedy as alternate.

Kennedy becomes a three-time Olympian after winning gold playing second for Kevin Martin in 2010 and third for Kevin Koe, who finished off the podium in 2018.

"His experience, skill, versatility and overall fit will benefit our team," Gushue said Monday in a statement.

Kennedy, a 39-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., played third for Brad Jacobs in last month's trials in Saskatoon, where Jacobs lost 4-3 to Gushue in the men's final.

Kennedy joins Gushue and third Mark Nichols, who won Olympic gold in 2006, and front end Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker.

Gushue's team is based out of St. John's, N.L.

Men's Olympic curling starts Feb. 9 in Beijing.

Kennedy will also compete with Val Sweeting in the mixed doubles curling trials Dec. 28 to Jan. 2 in Portage la Prairie, Man., Gushue said in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.