LANGLEY, B.C. — Marco Arop passed Brandon McBride down the backstretch en route to victory in the men's 800 metres at the Canadian track and field championships on Saturday.

Arop, a 23-year-old from Edmonton, crossed in one minute 44.39 seconds, while McBride, the Canadian record-holder from Windsor, Ont., finished in 1:45.15, dipping under the world championship standard.

Madeleine Kelly of Pembroke, Ont., won the women's 800 in 2:00.82, edging Lindsey Butterworth by 0.03.

Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., threw 75.33 metres to win the women's hammer throw. Two weeks ago, the 23-year-old Rogers smashed her Canadian and NCAA records with a toss of 77.67, fourth best in the world this season.

Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., cleared 2.20 metres to win the men's high jump.

The Canadian championships are the final chance for athletes to hit qualifying marks for the world track and field championships July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore.

Earlier in the night, Jerome Blake posted the fastest time of the men's 100 metre semifinals.

The 26-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., crossed in 10.00 seconds, tying his personal best.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was the second fastest qualifier in 10.07, while Malachi Murray of Edmonton was third in 10.19.

The field was missing six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, who announced earlier in the week he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Khamica Bingham and Makenzy Pierre-Webster ran 11.32 to lead the women's 100 semifinals, while Leya Buchanan was third in 11.38.

The finals were later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.