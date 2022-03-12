Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno has been fined $5,000 for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek Friday night.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Foligno delivered the hit as Voracek streaked down the ice, causing the winger to leave the game briefly before returning in the third period. There was no penalty assessed on the play. The Blue Jackets went on to win the game 3-2.

This is Foligno's second kneeing violation of the season as he was suspended two games last month for a hit on Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

The 30-year-old Foligno has 19 goals and 12 assists in 53 games so far this season for the Wild.