Both goaltender Marcus Hogberg and defenceman Thomas Chabot did not practice with the Ottawa Senators Saturday due to injuries.

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters Hogberg will be out at least a week and is being given a week-to-week designation after leaving Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Chabot will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, Smith said. He missed Thursday's game because of an upper-body injury.

The Sens called up goalie Joey Daccord from the AHL and placed him on the taxi squad Saturday.

Daccord stopped 34 of 39 shots in Belleville’s 5-2 loss to Laval Friday night. Other taxi squad goalie Kevin Mandolese watched practice from the bench, reports TSN's Kelce Brade.

Here were the lines at practice Saturday:

Tkachuk-Norris-CBrown

Paul-White-Dadonov

Stutzle-Stepan-Batherson

Peca-Tierney-Watson

xxxxxx - Anisimov-Haley



Reilly-Zub

Brannstrom-Gundbranson

Coburn-Zaitsev

Wolanin-JBrown



Murray

Daccord