Forward Marcus Johansson has been traded from the Seattle Kraken to the Washington Capitals, it was announced Monday.

Heading back to Seattle will be forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Seattle will retain 50% of Johansson's contract.

Seattle will retain 50 per cent of Johansson's salary.

The 31-year-old has six goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season for the Kraken after being selected from the Minnesota Wild in the expansion draft over the summer.

Johansson began his career with the Capitals, being selected No. 24 overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. He played his first seven seasons in D.C. before being dealt to the New Jersey Devils in July of 2017.

He has also spent time with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and Wild before joining the Kraken.