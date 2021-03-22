DUNEDIN, Fla. — Marcus Semien homered and doubled as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in pre-season baseball action Monday night at TD Ballpark.

Semien hit a leadoff blast off right-hander Julio Teheran for his third homer of the spring and added an RBI double in Toronto's two-run sixth inning.

Santiago Espinal drove in Kevin Smith with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Dany Jimenez worked the ninth for the save.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and five hits. Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., struck out the side in the sixth inning for Toronto (12-8-1).

Teheran had three strikeouts over his two-inning appearance for Detroit (9-11).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.