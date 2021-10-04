Semien on Jays' future: 'Who doesn't want to be a part of that?'

Coming off a career-best season with the Toronto Blue Jays, second baseman Marcus Semien said he's open to returning to the team ahead of reaching free agency this winter.

The Blue Jays' season came to an end Sunday despite a 12-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox both won to hold on to their wild-card spots.

"We had the best offence in the major leagues, and in my mind, the best starting pitching in the game. Who doesn't want to be a part of that?" Semien said after Sunday's win when asked about his future. "There's little pieces to add to get to the next level. I'm one of them. I think our bullpen is another one. We also have young, young guys getting better.

"We'll see what happens, but I had a great time here."

Semien hit his 45th home run of the season in the game, making him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just the sixth pair of teammates in Major League Baseball history to each hit 45 or more homers in a season, and the first since David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez did it with the Red Sox in 2005.

Phillips on Blue Jays coming up short, futures of Semien, Ray TSN MLB Insider Steve Phillips joins SC with Jay to share his thoughts on what cost the Blue Jays a playoff berth, which players stood out for them this season and what the future holds for Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray as they enter free agency.

"It's sad, but we just have to move on," Guerrero said Sunday. "I think this will make us a stronger team, a better team next year."

Toronto finished with the third-best run differential in the American League with 183 more runs scored than surrendered. Semien held a big role in the offence, setting an MLB record for home runs by a second baseman, and finishing with 102 runs batted in.

Named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Semien appeared all 162 games with the Blue Jays this season, finishing with a .265 batting average.

The 31-year-old infielder and Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray are atop the list of pending free agents for Toronto this off-season.