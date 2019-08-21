Marcus Stroman was pitching well through four innings against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night but was removed from the game after four innings.

Marcus Stroman out of the game after four innings for the #Mets with left hamstring tightness. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 22, 2019

It was initially thought Stroman may have been dealing with some sort of finger issue but the Mets announced soon after his removal was because of left hamstring tightness.

Stroman allowed just one run over four innings (five hits, one strikeout) before giving way to Jeurys Familia.

In 24 starts this season for the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman entered play Wednesday with an ERA of 3.21. He was acquired by New York last month in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Anthony Kay and righty Simeon Woods-Richardson.