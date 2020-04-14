8h ago
Stroman sounds off, offers to fight Larson
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman took to Twitter Tuesday to state his belief that Kyle Larson should receive a permanent ban from NASCAR after using a racial slur Sunday, and offered to fight the suspended driver for charity in the future.
TSN.ca Staff
Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday, one day after he used the N-word during a live stream of a virtual race.
Update: Larson was fired by by Chip Ganassi Racing later on Tuesday
"He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR," Stroman wrote on Twitter. "Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career...I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his a-- beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon!"
"Racism still prospering in society," Stroman wrote in a tweet replying to the original video of Larson 30 minutes earlier. "This is way more common than any of y’all know!"
Larson, who was dropped by sponsors McDonald's and Credit One Bank, issued an apology on Monday following his suspension from NASCAR and a suspension without pay from his team, Chip Ganassi Racing.
“I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.
“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.”
NASCAR ordered Larson to complete a sensitivity training course before he can be eligible for reinstatement.