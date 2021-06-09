Maria Sakkari powered past defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time.

The 17th-seeded Greek player said: “I'm speechless. It's a dream coming true."

Sakkari had never progressed past the fourth round at any major tournament before starting her Roland Garros campaign.

She returned extremely well on Court Philippe Chatrier and hurt her rival by taking risks.

Swiatek entered the match having not lost a set in the tournament. She asked for a medical timeout after going down 2-0 in the second set and returned to the court with her right thigh bandaged.

Sakkari advances to face Barbora Krejcikova, who reached her first Grand Slam semifinal by coming back from an early deficit and beating 17-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.