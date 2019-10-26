BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Marian Studenic scored at 1:54 of overtime as the Binghamton Devils beat the Toronto Marlies 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Chris Conner and Michael McLeod also scored for the Devils (3-4-2), who got 30 saves from Gilles Senn.

Zach O'Brien and Darren Archibald replied for the Marlies (6-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the season.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped stopped 24-of-27 shots in defeat.