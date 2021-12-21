A's confirm Kotsay as new manager

The Oakland Athletics confirmed the promotion of third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager on Tuesday.

Introducing the 19th manager in Oakland Athletics history, Mark Kotsay. pic.twitter.com/dY5qgsX7ky — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 21, 2021

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Monday that the 46-year-old Kotsay was the team's choice to succeed Bob Melvin.

According to a team release, Kotsay's contract is for three seasons with a club option for 2025.

Kotsay joined the A's coaching staff in 2016.

As a player, he spent 17 seasons in the majors from 1997 to 2013, appearing in 1,914 career games with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres, A's, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

In 1995, Kotsay helped lead Cal State Fullerton to the College World Series title, winning the Golden Spikes Award as its most valuable player.

Kotsay succeeds Melvin, who departed the team in November after 11 seasons to become manager of the Padres.