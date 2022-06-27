Inspired by Nadal, hard-shooting prospect Jiricek develops his own style Defenceman David Jiricek, who stands 6-foot-3, 189 pounds, is among the top prospects available in the upcoming National Hockey League draft. Mark Masters has more on the hard-shooting prospect.

Top prospect Jiricek: Maybe my slap shot will be hardest in the NHL

If he's not on the ice with a hockey stick, you may find David Jiricek holding a racquet.

"I like tennis," said the 18-year-old, who is a defenceman with Plzen in the Czech Extraliga. "I play a lot of tennis with my brother."

He also watches a lot of tennis.

"Rafael Nadal is my favourite player," Jiricek said. "Nadal has his own style and, after surgery or after injuries, he gets back. He is the best after every injury. So, a great guy."

The latest example came earlier this month at Roland Garros where Nadal overcame a foot injury to claim yet another trophy on the clay of Paris.

Jiricek dealt with his own injury adversity this season. He hurt his knee at the World Juniors before the event was called due to COVID and needed surgery. It was a tough moment in an important season. But Jiricek worked his way back and ended the year at the senior men's world championship where he helped Czechia win a bronze medal.

David Jiříček #45 is back in form and I think he's even better than before despite the long break. These are just a few clips from yesterday's game against Finland. His involvement in the offensive zone is getting way more aggressive...he's a huge offensive weapon. #2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/v2lEXtUkHj — Marek Novotny (@MarekNovotny96) April 30, 2022

Jiricek, who stands 6-foot-3, 189 pounds, is among the top prospects available in the upcoming National Hockey League draft. He is the No. 4 European skater on NHL Central Scouting's final list. TSN's Craig Button has him at No. 6 on his final ranking of all prospects.

In a conversation with TSN, Jiricek made it clear that, like Nadal, he's got his own style. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: What is your style of play?

Jiricek: "I have good hockey sense and a good shot. These are my strengths that I need to employ. I play every game 100 per cent."

TSN: Who is your hockey role model?

Jiricek: "I want to play like me, so I don't know. I want to have my own style. Of course, Victor Hedman or Cale Makar, these guys are the best on the world, but I want to play like me. I have to have my own style because my style is very good."

TSN: How did you improve this season?

Jiricek: "I've had a problem with skating. Skating is my, a little bit, weakness. At the start of the season and after surgery, I think my skating is better and better."

TSN: How much better?

Jiricek: "Maybe it's 50 per cent better than the start of the season."

TSN: How did you improve?

Jiricek: "Every day after practice I went to do some agility [work] and in the gym some workouts on my legs."

TSN: What did you learn from the men's world championship?

Jiricek: "I'm still very young. I need to improve my strength. In North America, it will be a small rink, so a lot of fighting [for space]. So, I need to improve my strength."

David Jiříček is the youngest Czech defender ever to score a goal in the #IIHFWorlds.🇨🇿👏 (18 years and 167 days). @narodnitym pic.twitter.com/GNuOLB8k0S — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 14, 2022

TSN: So, will you spend a lot of time in the gym this summer?

Jiricek: "Unfortunately, no. We have the under-20 world championship [that has been rescheduled for August] so I don't have a lot of time to improve my strength."

TSN: What was it like being around guys like David Krejci and David Pastrnak?

Jiricek: "It was great. These two, I've never seen a better duo. They played the best I ever saw."

TSN: Did they have any advice for you?

Jiricek: Both Davids said to me, 'Don't be afraid.' For me, it was great. It was a great experience."

TSN: What would it mean to be the first defenceman picked in the NHL draft?

Jiricek: "It doesn't matter if I will be fifth or 15 ... The draft is a first step. Contract is a second step. The NHL is a different league, best league in the world, so every player needs to improve."

TSN: Are you looking forward to the draft?

Jiricek: "No, no, no, no. I don't look forward."

TSN: Why not?

Jiricek: "Because we will see [where things stand] after the draft. We will see after development camp and after the under-20 world championships and then we can speak about the next season."

TSN: How did you develop such a great shot?

Jiricek: "I don't know ... maybe [my] slap shot will be hardest in the NHL. We will see."

David Jiříček scores another goal, this time against Austria. He definitely wants to go to the World Championship...These are incredible performances he's been putting in lately.#2022NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/r5l0uqW6eQ — Marek Novotny (@MarekNovotny96) May 1, 2022

TSN: Do you like the one-timer?

Jiricek: "Yeah! (laughs) On the PP I had some good positions for slap shots. I closed my eyes and just shot. Just go to the puck and score a goal."

TSN: Why are you so accurate when you close your eyes?

Jiricek: "I don't know. I want to hit the net. It doesn't matter where."