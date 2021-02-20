Red-hot Matthews aims for first goal this year against stingy Habs Auston Matthews has only been held without a goal in five of his 17 games this season, but the Montreal Canadiens are responsible for three of those goose eggs. He's looking bring the damage he's been doing against everyone else to Montreal, too, Mark Masters writes.

Auston Matthews has only been held without a goal in five of his 17 games this season, but the Montreal Canadiens are responsible for three of those goose eggs.

"Their defencemen are strong and protect the net well," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "They defend well as a team with a group of five people and chances are a little harder to come by. At the same time, he's had some really good looks through the different games against them, it just hasn't gone in. The goaltender has a say in that as well. The opportunities have been there for him."

Matthews picked up an assist in each of his three outings against Montreal this season to go along with 15 shots on Carey Price​.

"These games are usually pretty tight," Matthews said earlier this week. "You really got to earn your offence and earn your chances against them. And with who they have in net you got to make sure you're getting to the net. They do a good job keeping guys away. They're very well structured and play with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. They don't make it easy."

After Montreal's 2-1 win over Toronto last Saturday,​ Matthews credited Price for defusing the Leafs' offence in the third period.

"On our dumps and rims, we just couldn't keep it away from Price," Matthews said. "That's what really puts him above everybody else in this league. He's just like a third defenceman back there."

It was a rare moment this season when Matthews sounded frustrated following a game. He responded by torching the Ottawa Senators for five goals and three assists in three games this week. Matthews has now scored 16 goals overall and his teammates believe the torrid pace is absolutely sustainable.

"He's a special breed," said veteran forward Jason Spezza. "Goal scoring is streaky for a lot of players but for a guy like him, the amount of looks he gets, I think more often than not he's going to score on most nights. I don't see this as a streak, but more just part of his game and how he plays."

Matthews has picked up a point in all but one game this season.

"He's always in the right spot, but that's not easy," defenceman Morgan Rielly observed. "He works hard to be there and his linemates look for him. As a group, they're just working really hard on both ends of the ice and it's paying off."

Canadiens return from week off with stiff test from Marner, Matthews After a week off, the Canadiens will return to the ice Saturday against the Maple Leafs and they will have their hands full against a team featuring a red-hot pair of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Joe Thornton made a smooth transition back to the left wing spot on Toronto's top line this week rejoining Matthews and Mitch Marner after a 10 game injury absence.

"It's easy to forget that line was going pretty good before he got hurt too," Keefe pointed out. "We've seen really nothing but positives from those three guys playing together right from the start of the season."

The Canadiens haven't played since that win in Toronto last Saturday and have watched the Leafs create an eight-point bulge between the teams in the standings.

"I've been keeping an eye on them," said Canadiens centre Phillip Danault. "We're playing a lot against Matthews, Marner and Thornton, so I've been watching their line as much as I can and seeing what they do well."

Matthews scored 12 goals in 14 games against Montreal in his first four National Hockey League seasons with 10 of the tallies coming on Price.

Matthews aims for first goal of the season vs. Price, Habs Auston Matthews has yet to score against the Canadiens this season, despite leading the league with 16 goals. His coach and teammates discuss the tear he's on right now and why Montreal's defensive play has made things difficult for not just Matthews but their whole team.

---

The Leafs got off to a great start last Saturday with Matthews stealing the puck from Danault behind the Habs' net and setting up Marner for the opening goal. That was followed by a flurry of chances, but the Leafs couldn't extend the lead and the Canadiens got stronger as the game progressed.

"We have to stay with it and stick with it,” said gritty winger Zach Hyman, who returns to the Leafs' lineup tonight. "We put ourselves in a great spot going into the third there. It's funny how the schedule works, it feels like a while ago for us, but it was just their last game. We need to get on them early."

"It's certainly going to be a challenge," Keefe warned. "We have a rested Montreal team here that has had all week to prepare for us. We saw them push back on us the last time we played them. We're expecting a great effort from them in all regards. Whether it's getting to their net or protecting ours, it’s going to be a challenge and I'm excited to see our guys respond."

Hyman missed Thursday's game after blocking a shot with his foot on Wednesday night.

"I'm not planning on easing him in," said Keefe. "He's good to go."

Hyman stung by this block.



Stays on the ice pic.twitter.com/KOSzSepUP6 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 18, 2021

Keefe described Hyman as a stand-out in the loss to Montreal last week as the 28-year-old didn't let Montreal's physical play slow him down. The Canadiens outhit the Leafs 46-16.

"The way that he works and what he brings, you can't really replace," Rielly said. "He's pretty unique in that sense ... whatever line he's on, he tends to bring it to a whole new level."

"Hyms is one of the most important players on our team," Spezza said prior to Thursday's game. "He's an engine for us. He brings a lot as a person and with leadership and also with his play and how hard he works. He brings a different element for us."​

Hyman's consistent work ethic doesn't always elicit headlines, but the praise from teammates speaks volumes.

"That's the most important thing as a player," said Hyman, "you care most about what the guys in the room think and how they think you impact the team."

Hyman has four goals and six assists on the year and his mindset hasn't changed even as he's bounced between lines.

"Just continue to do what I do and go out there and give 100 per cent and play the same way," Hyman said. "That's something I've tried to do since I've come into the league. I try and develop and work on my skills, but maintain the same work ethic. So, just pressing along and doing my best to help the team succeed. We're off to a great start and will look to keep rolling here."

Hyman skated on the third line with Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall this morning.

Hyman ready to return as Leafs look to jump on rested Habs Zach Hyman says he's ready to go after missing a game due to a blocked shot, he knows the Maple Leafs will need to have their best, as the Canadiens will be well rested after a week long break.

---

After not dressing on Thursday, Frederik Andersen was back on the ice at Saturday's morning skate and is projected to start tonight. He's coming off a sharp 27-save effort against the Senators on Wednesday. That game had been preceded by a shaky 6-5 overtime loss on Monday.

"The response was good both by the team and myself," Andersen said after Wednesday's 2-1 win. "Personally, I felt like I was chasing saves a little bit the other night instead of just letting it come to me. It's important to let it come and trust everyone else doing their part."

That adjustment by Andersen caught the eye of 22-year-old Joseph Woll, who is serving as the team's third goalie while Jack Campbell rehabs a leg injury.

"As a goalie, you have to understand it's a long year and there's lots of ups and downs," Woll told TSN. "You look at [Monday] and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but then he comes out the next game and has an unbelievable game and really backstops the team. It's​ important to learn from that and have a short memory. He knows he's a great goalie and you never really see his confidence waver. As technically [strong] as he is, it's pretty special to see his mindset ... Being able to watch Freddie and how much of a rock he is back there, it's pretty cool to see how much he can calm the team down."

Leafs' Woll learns to calm his game by watching 'rock' Andersen Toronto's top goalie prospect Joseph Woll is learning a lot from watching Frederik Andersen up close. "The biggest thing I've worked on during this really long offseason is calming my game down," Woll said. "Being able to watch Freddie and how much of a rock he is back there, it’s pretty cool to see how much he can calm the team down." Woll is serving as the Leafs' third goalie while Jack Campbell rehabs a leg injury.

---

Leafs lines at Saturday's morning skate:

Thornton - Matthews - M​arner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Vesey - Boyd - Spezza

​

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Andersen starts

Hutchinson