It was a quiet Thursday afternoon on Twitter when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his classic Woj Bombs.

The tweet read, "Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN."

It got even more interesting when reports indicated the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were Durant's ideal landing spots.

What followed after in the betting market was quite the scene.

MARKET REACTION

Within minutes of the reports, the Suns saw their NBA title hands nearly slashed in half at Fan Duel.

Thursday morning the Suns were listed at 10-1 to win the 2023 championship, by 4 PM EST they were the co-favourites with the Golden State Warriors at 6-1.

The other big movers were the Miami Heat.

Prior to the Durant reports, Miami was listed behind eight other teams at 16-1 to win next year's NBA title.

Now, with just the thought of landing Durant a possibility, their number has dropped to 9-1.

Miami now only has shorter odds than the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, something that couldn't have been said prior to the tweet from Wojnarowski.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE

As if losing Kevin Durant wouldn't be enough, reports now suggest that Kyrie Irving's time with the Nets has come to an end.

Our minds instantly turn to the Lakers as a landing spot for Irving, and the oddsmakers seem to think the same thing as well.

When the odds for the 2023 NBA title came out, the Lakers were well back from the favourites at 26-1.

Now, just a few hours into free agency, and despite not making any additions to a team that just missed the playoffs, the Lakers' odds have dropped to 13-1.

How much lower will that number drop if they add Irving is a million-dollar question.

NEWTON'S LAW

What goes up, must come down. Every action has an equal, opposite reaction. Or something like that.

I don't know, I'm a journalism major, not a science guy.

But what I do know is with all of these teams seeing their odds get shortened, someone has to be going the other way.

And that team is obviously the Nets.

Brooklyn, after opening as one of the co-favourites to win the title, are now 36-1 to be NBA champions next season.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also been caught in the mix here as their odds have ballooned from 16-1 to 24-1.