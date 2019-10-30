Marner trying to build chemistry with new linemates Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner compiled 94 points last season while riding shotgun with John Tavares but has spent the last six games bouncing between several linemates so he’s looking forward to getting in ‘a rhythm’ when Tavares returns to the lineup, Mark Masters writes.

Marner admits it's been tough to get in a rhythm with Tavares out

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday.

John Tavares returned to practice on Wednesday skating with teammates for this first time since breaking his right index ​finger two weeks ago. His status for the next game, Saturday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, remains uncertain, but the captain is getting close.

"It's great," said Mitch Marner, who compiled 94 points last season while riding shotgun with Tavares. "I haven't really talked to him much, but I'm assuming he's probably going to be back against Philly."

With Tavares out, Marner has spent the last six games bouncing between the line with Andreas Johnsson and Auston Matthews and the line with Alexander Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev.

"Just trying to get chemistry," Marner said when asked about how the return of Tavares will impact him. "I mean, I've played with six or seven different guys now so it will be nice to get a rhythm with actual linemates here for a little bit."

Marner spent almost all of last season with Tavares and Zach Hyman, who remains sidelined as he rehabs from off-season knee surgery. Marner started this year with Tavares and Kasperi Kapanen before Trevor Moore got a brief audition on the left side.

"He does great things when he’s out on that ice," Marner said of Tavares, "creating space for each other, getting to the net, just drawing guys into him and opening others, it would be nice to get him back."

Marner hasn't been quite as dynamic this season, especially at even strength. He's still producing points with 16 in 14 games, but only four of those (all assists) have come in five-on-five play, per the NaturalStatTrick website. Marner posted 70 even-strength points last season (0.88 per game) which ranked sixth in the league.

Does Marner look like the guy Mike Babcock is used to seeing?

"The Mitch I'm used to seeing played with Hyms and Tavares so that's a little different program," the coach noted. "He's like all of us, trying to get better each and every day and I think he's committed to doing that."

On Tuesday night, Marner took a costly high-sticking penalty, which led to the Alex Ovechkin overtime winne​r.

​"I saw an opportunity to try and lift his stick," Marner explained in a post-game scrum, "and as soon as I went for it, he moved his stick off to the side. Thinking about it I probably should have left him to (Cody) Ceci or someone else who had him on a one-on-one sort of play. I was just trying to help and unfortunately got him in the face."

Is Marner overthinking things right now?

"Yeah, probably," he said on Wednesday before pausing to consider the question. "I mean, you know, I feel like a lot of bounces aren't going our way."

Is the rich contract he signed early in training camp weighing on his shoulders?

"No," Marner insists. "No, I mean, it’s still hockey at the end of the day, it’s still something I’ve grown up playing so I don’t really care about it. All I care about is trying to go out there and win games and play for this team."

"Mitchy's been great," Tavares said. "He continues to come in and be, really, the heartbeat of our locker room (with) his attitude on a daily basis, work ethic he brings, just the amount of fun he has."

How does Marner assess his season so far?

"It's been ups and downs," the 22-year-old said. "I mean, I feel like a lot of bounces, you know, goals going in against us have been tough bounces against. Things will turn around, still a lot of games left in the season and there’s no real pressure to put on yourself at the moment."

---

Toronto's practice on Wednesday seemed to be designed with Tavares in mind.

"We tried to do drills that you just were skating," said Babcock. "I thought he looked fine, now I can't tell you when he's playing ... I just tried to put him in a situation that looked familiar that might be something that he would see if he played."

That's why Tavares was back in his usual spot beside Marner with Moore on the left side.

"It's definitely progressing," Tavares said of his finger. "I wouldn't say it's exactly normal, but definitely getting closer and getting better so happy with the progress."

Tavares, who started shooting with regular pucks on Monday, has added some extra padding to his glove.

"I have it protected pretty well so shooting's pretty good," Tavares said.

​Friday's practice will be the next big test.

"The competitiveness and getting in tight, creating space, pushing off guys, being along the boards, things like that are going to be the final hurdles I'll have to be comfortable with."

What have the Leafs been missing with Tavares out?

"Skill," said Babcock, "man in the middle in the power play to free up the other guys on the sides that now are covered, faceoffs, team defence and a conscience. So, what I mean by that is he does it right. He's been through all these things the other (veteran) guys have been through and has figured out that he wants to do it right because he wants to win."

The Leafs power play went 1-for-8 on Tuesday and is now just 2-for-20 in the six games Tavares has missed.

---

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov pulled off the first ever lacrosse-style goal in the NHL on Tuesday night cradling the puck on his stick, lifting it up and slamming it over the shoulder of Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich.

Matthews nearly pulled off the same move Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

Matthews with a lacrosse goal attempt pic.twitter.com/TJ4DtLa3D6 — Flintor (@TheFlintor) October 26, 2019

"Wouldn't be surprised if he gets it off this year," said Marner. "He's had chances, once or twice it just slipped off his stick. If you give him enough time behind the net I'm sure he's going to try."

"He has the ability to do it, no question," said Tavares. "He has such a great mind to see the play and see how things develop and then to be able to have the hand-eye co-ordination to do it so it wouldn't surprise me."

---

After sustaining a charley horse courtesy a big hit from Tom Wilson last night, defenceman Jake Muzzin missed Wednesday's practice. Babcock didn't have an update on his condition.

Morgan Rielly, who played more than 33 minutes against the Capitals, missed a fourth straight practice as he continues to deal with an undisclosed issue.

Thursday will be a day off for the players, who are holding their annual Halloween party tonight.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Moore - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Timashov - Shore - Gauthier ​

Defencemen

Spezza - Ceci

Marincin - Barrie

Dermott - Holl

Petan - Hyman

Goaltenders

Andersen

Hutchinson