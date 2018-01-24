Edmonton Oilers forward Patrick Maroon hears the trade talk loud and clear, but says he wants to remain an Oiler.

“You know the situation I’m in,” Maroon told Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal Tuesday. “But I’m an Edmonton Oiler, I want to stay here. I love this city, the fans, this group of guys. I think my teammates know that.”

Maroon – who will be an unrestricted free agent in July – currently ranks No. 2 on TSN’s Trade Bait list behind Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s been another strong season for Maroon, with 13 goals and 13 assists in 46 games following up on a 27-goal campaign the season before. As the Oilers continue to be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, general manager Peter Chiarelli is likely to be a seller and not a buyer at the trade deadline if his club doesn’t turn things around.

“I’ve got to block that situation (trade speculation) out,” Maroon said. “I just want to play hard every night and get this team back on track. This is a really good hockey team, but sometimes, good teams fall apart, and we’re at the situation where we’re close (to turning it around) but we’re not where we should be.

“Pete’s (Chiarelli) given me every opportunity and Todd (head coach McLellan) is playing me with the best player in the world. That’s an opportunity a lot of people can’t say they have.”

The Oilers will be back in action Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, winners of seven of their last nine.