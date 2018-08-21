TORONTO — Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly and Saskatchewan defensive back Nick Marshall and receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert are the CFL's top performers for Week 10.

Reilly had 424 passing yards while completing 88.5 per cent of his passes in the Eskimos' 40-24 win over visiting Montreal on Saturday.

The CFL's reigning most outstanding player threw for three touchdowns and ran in another.

Reilly leads the league in yards (3,046) and touchdowns (19).

Marshall scored two touchdowns as Saskatchewan beat Calgary 40-27 Sunday to hand the visiting Stampeders their first loss of the season.

The defensive back scored one touchdown on a 67-yard interception return and another on a three-year run to become the first Roughrider to score an offensive and defensive touchdown in the same game since Jack Gotta in 1963.

Williams-Lambert had 152 receiving yards, including five second-down conversions, in the Roughriders' win.