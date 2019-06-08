Brazil will open the 2019 Women’s World Cup without their best player on the pitch, as coach Vadao confirmed on Saturday that Marta will miss the contest against Jamaica with a thigh injury.

"Marta's condition has improved a lot, quicker than we originally expected," Vadao said at a news conference according to FIFA.com. "It was a problematic injury. But the truth is that she can't play tomorrow. Marta can even be on the bench if she prefers to join her team-mates, but she's not in the proper condition to play yet."

Marta returned to practice last Tuesday after missing out on training since May 24 with the injury.

The six-time FIFA World Player of the Year is playing in her fifth Women’s World Cup and has the most goals in the history of the competition with 15.