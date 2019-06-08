21m ago
Marta to miss Brazil's WWC opener
TSN.ca Staff
Brazil will open the 2019 Women’s World Cup without their best player on the pitch, as coach Vadao confirmed on Saturday that Marta will miss the contest against Jamaica with a thigh injury.
"Marta's condition has improved a lot, quicker than we originally expected," Vadao said at a news conference according to FIFA.com. "It was a problematic injury. But the truth is that she can't play tomorrow. Marta can even be on the bench if she prefers to join her team-mates, but she's not in the proper condition to play yet."
Marta returned to practice last Tuesday after missing out on training since May 24 with the injury.
The six-time FIFA World Player of the Year is playing in her fifth Women’s World Cup and has the most goals in the history of the competition with 15.