MUNICH — Former champion Martin Kaymer thrilled home fans with a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Kaymer, the only German to win the tournament after his triumph in 2008, had a rollercoaster start with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes but putted three straight birdies from holes 11-13 and ended his found with eight altogether.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout is Kaymer's closest challenger after carding the lowest round of the week — a 7-under 65 — that put him at 9 under altogether, one shot clear of Finland's Kim Koivu and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg.

Defending champion Matt Wallace of England was among a group of seven players tied for fifth place on 7 under after two rounds.

Gaganjeet Bhullar hit a spectacular hole-in-one on the 17th hole to win a sports car.

