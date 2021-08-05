Masai Ujiri is staying in Toronto.

The Raptors president has agreed to a contract extension with the club that will see him named Vice Chairman and President of the team.

“I love being the leader of the Toronto Raptors and I’m here to stay,” Ujiri said in a video released by the team.

I've said it before, and I am saying it again.



We will win in Toronto.



- Masai pic.twitter.com/KJ64UwjZPo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 5, 2021

Ujiri has been with the Raptors since the 2013-14 season, building a roster that made seven consecutive playoff appearances and won the NBA championship in 2019. Ujiri’s Raptors also set the franchise record for wins in a season when they finished 59-23 in the 2017-18 season.

Ujiri was originally named president and general manager of basketball operations before Bobby Webster was given the general manager title ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The Raptors failed to make the playoffs this season after finishing with a 27-45 record while playing the whole year in Tampa Bay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was their first time out of the postseason since Ujiri’s first year as president with the club.

Ujiri said at his end-of-season availability that his decision on whether to re-sign with the franchise would come down to conversations with Raptors ownership, adding the most important thing for him is being able to compete for more championships.

Webster and head coach Nick Nurse both signed multi-year contract extensions with the franchise during the season.