Islanders' Barzal to play for Canada at men's hockey worlds

New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal has confirmed he will play for Team Canada at the upcoming Men's World Hockey Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Team Canada is inching closer to its Men’s World Hockey Championship roster. @NYIslanders forward, Mathew Barzal is the latest to confirm his spot on the team. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 6, 2022

The 24-year-old Barzal scored 15 goals and added 44 assists over 73 games in 2021-22 with the Islanders, his sixth season in the NHL.

The native of Coquitlam, B.C., who was selected 16th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 91 goals and 220 assists over 362 career games with the Islanders.

The world championships run from May 13-29 in Finland.