San Francisco 49ers’ RB Matt Breida has signed his one-year tender, the team announced.

Breida, 25, has played three seasons with the 49ers and rushed for 623 yards in 13 games last season.

The running back scored one touchdown in the regular season and caught 19 passes for 120 yards and one score.

The Florida native was apart of a backfield with Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, limiting him to just 13 snaps and nine touches in the playoffs.

2018 was his most productive season when he started 13 games, rushing for 814 yards and three touchdowns.