Matt Cullen has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins' hockey operations department in a player development role.

After a 21-year career in the NHL, Matt Cullen has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins’ hockey operations department in a player development role.



Full details: https://t.co/jWylHzHogc pic.twitter.com/6REXF2Xkpl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 1, 2019

In his new role, Cullen will work closely with Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, head coach Mike Sullivan and the coaching staff.

"Matt's knowledge of the game and understanding of our organization will make him a valuable asset moving forward," said Rutherford. "With over 20 years in the NHL and three Stanley Cups, we are certain he will continue to have a positive influence on our players."

Cullen, 42, is fresh off a 21-year NHL career where he played 1,516 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and Penguins. He recorded 731 regular-season points (266 goals, 465 assists).

He won three Stanley Cups in his career, the first with Carolina in 2006 and two with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

"Cully was a cerebral player with great leadership skills," said Sullivan. "He is a natural coach who will offer great insight to our coaching staff and to our players. We look forward to adding him to our staff."